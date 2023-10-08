WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday afternoon’s structure fire caused thousands in damage, according to Wichita Falls fire officials.

The facility “Denver Manor” a former nursing home facility now vacant sustained $30,000 in property damages, according to Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett. The first firefighters on-scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the large abandoned building

The fire was quickly knocked down by fire crews, but heavy smoke extended through the roof in the original area of the fire. Neighbors said they have seen numerous fires in the building but this recent fire was the biggest one.

There were no reported injuries at the scene.