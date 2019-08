FOARD CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Twitter page and the Hardeman weather Facebook page, a fire broke out northwest of Crowell and fire officials are working to contain the 2,500-acre fire.

As of Tuesday night, 0% of the fire is contained, fire crews are working on a plan to resume operations on Wednesday.

