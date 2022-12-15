WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a blaze on Kemp Boulevard Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 1 p.m., the fire department responded to the 1800 block of Kemp for a house fire. First units on scene reported fire and smoke coming from the home.

Wichita Falls Police were called to route traffic away from the area while the fire was brought under control. WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen said no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.