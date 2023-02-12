Wichita Falls firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 Sunday morning. Christopher Walker/KFDX-TV

*Updated at 10:15*

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course Sunday morning.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, around 5:30 a.m., fire crews got a report of a grass fire at the old golf course on Loop 11. They discovered the old clubhouse was burning and called for a second-alarm to bring more manpower.

The structure is valued at $65,000.00 and there was approximately $30,000 in damage done to the structure. The building was secured at one time, but was not at the time of the fire.

Mawson said he believes vagrants got into the building and started the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the exact cause is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.