Fire officials offer updates on Texoma fires

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is providing updates on two major fires impacting folks who live in Hardeman and Foard counties.

West of Crowell off Highway 70, the Vivian fire is 87% contained. It’s burned about 12,000 acres.

The infrared imaging flight showed areas of heat in the interior of the fire with some areas close to the fire perimeter where the indirect containment line was established on Tuesday.

Fire officials said areas of smoke and heat are decreasing as crews continue to mop up.

Ground crews worked Wednesday to mop up the fire edge where there is unburned vegetation between the fire edge and the containment line.

The Copper Breaks fire, which started Aug. 16 along Highway 6 in Hardeman County has scorched about 7,200 acres. It is still being listed at 99% contained.

Both fires are under investigation by the texas a&m forest service.