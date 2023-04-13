WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As a dry line moves over Texoma tomorrow, it will bring a chance to see not only rain but some severe storms tomorrow. As it moves over, it could break the cap and allow some thunderstorms to form, with them having a marginal risk to become severe in our eastern half of the area. If any storms become severe tomorrow, all hazards including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a couple isolated tornadoes will be in play.

Map showing the severe risk for tomorrow

After the dry line moves over, however, it will then shift into fire weather concerns for our western portion of the area. We will see temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, and that combined with extremely low dewpoints and winds gusting over 25 mph. Be sure to refrain from doing any activity that could create sparks, as any fires in these areas could spread very quickly.