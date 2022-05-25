WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Point Blank CHL Firearms Academy took to Facebook Tuesday night to announce they will soon offer a “School Mass Shooting” course.

In the post they said the course will be free for teachers in the Wichita Falls area.

Point Blank CHL explained that the course is the official state certification school guardian course and by taking it, it adds the endorsement to your Texas LTC as well.

The course was described by Point Blank CHL as an “extensive two day course” with a lot to learn from.

Point Blank CHL said they would offer the course as many times as needed to get everyone possible to take it.