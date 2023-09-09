WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning blaze.

According to WFFD fire investigator, Jared Burchett, around 5 a.m., Saturday, firefighters responded to the 1800 block of McGregor Street for a house fire. They found smoke and flames coming from the back of the house and worked quickly to contain the blaze.

The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults affected by the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. Wichita Falls police assisted with traffic while firefighters battled the flames.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.