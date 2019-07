TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL)-

With the warmer temperatures and dryness across Texoma, fire dangers are on the rise, especially during the Fourth of July.

The City of Wichita Falls and the police department want to remind all residents that fireworks are illegal inside city limits, either to possess or set off.

Additionally, if residents are caught setting off fireworks, violators could be fined up to $2,000.

Residents are encouraged to keep a bucket of water on standby if they’re shooting fireworks.