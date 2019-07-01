Fireworks stand in Wichita County burglarized, no one arrested or charged as of yet

WICHITA COUNTY (–KFDX/KJTl–)

While most of the fireworks stores and stands in Texoma anticipate a booming season, one stand will have a little less fizzle.

In the beginning of June, those responsible stole lawn equipment, an RV and a fireworks trailer belonging to Fireworks Berserk in Iowa Park.

All totaled, damage and stolen items, including fireworks total approximately $75,000.

Shortly after the crime, the co-owner said his brother was leaving town and decided to stop at a gas station. That’s when he saw the suspect with the stolen RV. Law enforcement was called, a chase ensued, but the suspect got away on foot.

Fireworks Berserk is trying to make up for it with their current stand off of U.S. 281, but said two stands would be better than one.

“Hopefully, we do really well on the fourth of July and get rid of all the extra inventory we brought from over there because we anticipated two stands,” Fireworks Berserk co-owner Michael Rehkemper said. “As soon as we did the purchase for all of our inventory for this stand, that stand got robbed.”



Rehkemper said they continue to work with law enforcement. So far, no one has been caught or connected to the incident.



As far as trying to make up for sales, Fireworks Berserk’s stand, located off of U.S. 281 near the Largest Shovel in Texas is open from 9:30 a.m. until midnight, now through Independence Day.