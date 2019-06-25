First Lady announces new White House press secretary

News
First lady Melania Trump announced on her official @FLOTUS Twitter account that spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham will be next White House press secretary.

Grisham has been with the Trumps since 2015 serving as Melania Trump’s press secretary.

