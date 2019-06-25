First Lady announces new White House press secretary

First lady Melania Trump announced on her official @FLOTUS Twitter account that spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham will be next White House press secretary.

I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 – @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019

Grisham has been with the Trumps since 2015 serving as Melania Trump’s press secretary.