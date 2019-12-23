First measles case reported in Austin

(NBC)— Austin has its first case of measles in 20 years, and officials said the infected person traveled to Illinois and Virginia.

The Austin Public Health Authority held a news conference Monday morning.



They are trying to spread the word to people who ‘may’ have been exposed to measles.



Dr. Mark Escott with Austin Public Health said the male adult contacted measles during a trip to Europe in late November or early December.



He got sick on December 14 and developed a rash on December 17.



On that day, the 17th, the man flew from Austin to Chicago O’hare and then on to Virginia where he remains.



Anyone around him on that day could have been exposed to the disease.



Dr. Escott said people with measles are contagious four days before a rash develops and four days after.



And it can be a tricky thing to diagnose, especially this time of year.