WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Donors who gave blood to the ‘500 Reasons to Give Blood Sweepstakes’ had a bounty worth half a grand on the line, and one lucky woman claimed the prize.

First National Bank and Our Blood Center partnered on December 15, 2023, to increase blood supply through the holidays.

Those who donated were entered in the 500 Reasons to Give Blood Sweepstakes drive to try their luck at winning a $500 Visa gift card.

Charlotte Harrison was announced the winner Friday evening.

Those who did not win but still donated did receive a copy of the Dr. Seuss classic children’s book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”