Workers get the stage ready for the Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE: The first night of the CNN Democratic Presidential Debate starts now. Watch live updates from our Twitter page by clicking here: https://twitter.com/TexomasHomepage and the host of Texoma Politics Now, Nicholas Quallich-TV will have real-time updates throughout the evening!

Who’s ready for a debate?

#DemocraticDebate

Head on over to our Facebook page and let us know what you think in the comments section by clicking here: https://www.facebook.com/KFDX3/