First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a local organization is continuing a tradition of remembering those who have lost their lives to it and those who’ve survived.

At the Wellington Banquet and Conference Center, First Step hosted its 17th annual candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

There was a dinner that featured music, poetry and a reflection and a vigil ceremony.

First Step is a nonprofit working to provide comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Domestic abuse survivor Stacey Lingbeek said she hopes this event encourages others to take that first step.

“There is hope, so don’t give up and there are plenty of places in the local community to help you in that,” Lingbeek said.

Each candle represented one of the 211 victims of domestic violence who were killed in the state of Texas in 2018.

