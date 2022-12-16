WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Faith Village Church of Christ is getting ready to hand out stockings after a lot of hard work.

It’s looking to be a huge success, this has been an event Faith Village Church has been doing for a few years now, and tomorrow, families and children are in for more than the treats in the stockings.

Children ‘s minister, Steve Miller said there are two ways Faith Village Church of Christ glorifies God during the holiday season.

“Strengthening and loving the people within kinda our building, our walls, the members, or really the family of our church, and then that family going outside of our walls and serving and

interacting with the community, so this is a great way to do that,” Miller said.

With Christmas less than 10 days away, it’s hard to imagine not every child in our community experiences the same things on Christmas morning. These stockings the church put together are open to any and everyone, even those in the double digits.

“There will be gifts really probably from toddlers through middle school age, somebody will find something that they like, and if not even those older kids or adults will like the food or the treats that will be in the bag. We’ve got cookie decorating a backdrop for photo booths, so not just for the people doing that but our people here who are serving, just puts a smile on everybody’s face and that’s something as Christians and as churches, we are called to do…to spread joy,” Miller said.

900 stockings filled with candy, snacks, and fruit, all thanks to the generosity of faith village church members.

“We are, I believe some of the most generous and gracious people… and we’ve shown that through our efforts, not just here in our community but we’ve done disaster relief from coast to coast, we have a blessing box right out on the corner basically a small food pantry that people can come to anytime, I think all those things speak to the generosity of our church family,” Miller said.

The most rewarding gift though, is putting a smile on everyone’s face.

“I think it’s just seeing a church, seeing people, seeing they may know from school, or from work or that their parents may interact with, seeing those people providing something like this, giving them a gift for no reason other than they just want to be a part of the community, they want to serve them, I think that’s something ultimately, that we should all try to do,” Miller said.

Spreading joy for Christmas, one stocking at a time.

The event takes place tomorrow morning starting at 11 a.m. until the last stocking is gone.