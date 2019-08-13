First year teachers prep for the first day of school

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The beginning of a school year can be stressful and even a little scary, especially when starting at a new school. But students aren’t the only ones facing new faces and challenges.

Vernon Middle School is one of many facilities with new teachers moving into their classrooms to begin their first year of teaching. One teacher starting his career in Vernon says it’s the guidance of those with experience that have helped him settle into his new classroom and get ready for the first day of school.

“I’ve been, you know, bouncing ideas off of other teachers here that have had experience here,” 6th and 7th Grade Math Teacher Hayden Hoffman said. “Trying to figure out how I’m going to set up my classroom so that the kids are comfortable, I’m comfortable. Just makes the whole process a whole lot better.”

Dan Dale has twenty years of teaching under his belt in other districts and has been sharing his experiences with new teachers. But like the students will be soon, he’s adjusting to a new facility this school year and is depending on his past experience to have a successful year.

“I’ve never had these groups of students before, I don’t know exactly what their behavior is gonna be like,” 6th Grade Science Teacher Dan Dale said. “And so I just have to be flexible but yet rely on what has helped me in the past, how I’ve been successful with students wanting to come to class and come in asking, “what are we gonna do today, what are we gonna do today?”

While students and parents may not realize what goes on behind the scenes to get ready for the first day, it will pay off for everyone when the bells ring in a new school year.