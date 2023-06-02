ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Southbound traffic on U.S. 287 outside Electra near Midway Church Road was diverted after an accident closed a portion of the roadway Friday afternoon.

Crews worked to get a truck that flipped over around 3:20 p.m. off the highway and out of the way. Authorities said the truck was northbound on 287 in the inside lane when it drifted and hit the guardrail and blew a tire.

The truck went off the road across the median and rolled onto its side. The driver suffered only minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

