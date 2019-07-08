Floodwaters damage historic sub

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KJRH/NBC News) Repair estimates are in for a World War II submarine pushed from its resting spot at an Oklahoma war memorial when floodwaters hit in May.

The USS Batfish floated from its resting spot on May 23rd.

The USS Batfish now sits 12 feet uphill, out of its hole in which it used to rest. The gangway, which stuck out directly from the stern, is twisted and unusable.

After the water receded, engineers found it’s actually in a good resting spot, but it’s going to take 120 semi loads of dirt to secure the 1,500-ton sub. In all, it’s going to cost 1.5 million dollars, which the park will receive help with paying, but they still have to pick up $150,000 of that total.

