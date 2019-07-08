Floodwaters damage historic sub

News

by: Chris DiMaria

Posted: / Updated:

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KJRH/NBC News) Repair estimates are in for a World War II submarine pushed from its resting spot at an Oklahoma war memorial when floodwaters hit in May.

The USS Batfish floated from its resting spot on May 23rd.

The USS Batfish now sits 12 feet uphill, out of its hole in which it used to rest. The gangway, which stuck out directly from the stern, is twisted and unusable.

After the water receded, engineers found it’s actually in a good resting spot, but it’s going to take 120 semi loads of dirt to secure the 1,500-ton sub. In all, it’s going to cost 1.5 million dollars, which the park will receive help with paying, but they still have to pick up $150,000 of that total.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News