Flores out as Crowell ISD Athletic Director

by: Dewey Cooper

CROWELL (KFDX/KJTL) — After working at the Crowell Independent School District for less than two months athletic director Austin Flores is no longer employed by the district.

Flores’ employment status was confirmed to Texoma’s Homepage by Superintendent Pam Norwood Thursday evening.

According to Flores’ Twitter account, he also served as head football coach.

On the social media account, he also announced his move to Crowell on June 28.

Flores was previously employed at the Whitharral Independent School District as the head football coach.

Texoma’s Homepage is working to gather more information.

