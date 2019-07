WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) “License, registration and proof of insurance, please. You don’t have a driver’s license? (Giggle) I don’t think this is a laughing matter.”

A Florida police officer thought his workday was done, only to return home to find his toddler driving on the wrong side of the road.

When the officer asked his daughter for license, registration and insurance, the toddler just laughed.

Looks like her smile melted daddy’s heart because he eventually let her go with just a warning.