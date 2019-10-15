Florida lawmakers consider “Bible Bill”

Breaking News
(NBC News) — A newly proposed bill would make Bible courses a requirement in public schools in the state of Florida. Current state law says it’s okay to offer Bible classes, but it’s not a requirement.

House Bill 341, if passed, would give students a chance to learn about the New Testament and Old Testament in the Bible.

While it doesn’t require students to take the class, it is stirring up a strong debate on both sides of the issue.

Another big concern, even for those who support this idea, is what version of the Bible would be taught in public schools. The bill notes students wouldn’t be required to use a specific translation of the Bible.

Others label the bill as a vague attempt of bible study in public schools.

