Florida man charged with driving into GOP voter sign-up tent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Florida said a man has been arrested for driving into a tent set up in a parking lot by Republicans to register voters in Jacksonville.

#JSO has arrested the suspect who drove through the voter registration tent in the area of 11900 Atlantic Boulevard.



Gregory Timm has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief, and Driving While Driver’s License Suspended. pic.twitter.com/zGKbR2VTg0 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 9, 2020

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday via Twitter that Gregory Timm has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

This February 2020 booking photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows Gregory William Loel Timm. The Florida sheriff’s office said Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, that Timm was arrested for driving through a voter registration tent in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the scene after reports of a dispute.

The Republican Party of Duval County said via Twitter that volunteers for President Donald Trump were deliberately targeted “while registering voters.” The county’s Democratic party called on citizens to behave with “civility” during the elections.