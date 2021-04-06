Florida man ‘lost it,’ shot and killed neighbor who kept shooting his fence, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa, Florida man said he “lost it” when he shot and killed his neighbor who had allegedly been shooting at his fence Monday.

The Tampa Police Department said 37-year-old Nelson Espinal called 911 Monday and said he shot and killed his neighbor.

Espinal told detectives he had an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, who Espinal said was shooting at his fence. He said it happened again Monday, so he went into his house, got his gun and confronted the man. He said he expressed his concern for his children at his home.

Espinal said his neighbor held up two middle fingers and said, “I don’t give a f***.”

That’s when Espinal said he “lost it” and shot his neighbor multiple times. He said he then walked back into his house, called 911 and went outside to wait for police.

The victim was found laying in his front yard about 50 feet from the fenced property line when officers arrived.

Espinal is charged with first-degree murder.