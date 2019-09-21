Florida man with Down syndrome dies in hot car after caregiver takes drug, falls asleep

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with Down syndrome who police said was nonverbal and had the cognitive ability of a 1-year-old died in a hot van while his caregiver slept in the driver’s seat after taking drugs, authorities in Florida said.

Joshua D. Russell was arrested Friday and charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of 35-year-old John LaPointe.

LaPointe, a resident of Crossroads of Pinellas group home, was found in the backseat of a van on May 9 after he was left in the vehicle without air conditioning for several hours as Russell napped in the front.

“Let’s just call it what it is, this poor guy baked in that car,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference Friday. “I’m sure he had to suffer. It had to be absolutely horrific in that car for that man.”

Authorities determined the temperature inside the vehicle that day had climbed to about 125 degrees. Gualtieri said he is not sure why the heat did not affect Russell the same way it did LaPointe.

Authorities were alerted to the death just after 5:30 p.m. on May 9 when the agency received a call about a man unresponsive in a vehicle in Seminole, about 25 miles from Tampa. When deputies arrived, Russell had fled and LaPointe had been pronounced dead.

