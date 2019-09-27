Breaking News
Florida teacher reassigned during investigation of quiz that featured the prompt “45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot.”

(NBC NEWS) — A Florida middle school teacher is under investigation over a question on a school quiz at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens.

The question was reported to school officials by a parent, who wished to remain anonymous.

The quiz gave multiple choice answers to this question: 45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot

The possible answers were:

Donald Trump
Ronald Reagan
Richard Nixon
Jimmy Carter

President Donald Trump is our nation’s 45th president, he officially took office in 2017, he’s a Republican, and prior to becoming a politician, he was a real estate businessman.

