IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL)— Last season the Iowa park hawks finished the year 4-7. Three games below 500 certainly wasn’t what they had in mind.

But the lessons learned by facing adversity should pay off here in 2023. Head coach Michael Swenson doesn’t use injuries as an excuse instead looking at the bright side relating the experience to that of a recent season.

“Michael Swensonit happened to us in 2018 when we started 1-5 and ended up in the semifinals We had a bunch of injuries that created some depth the next year was even better,” Swensonit said. Swensonit also said, “The offense is anchored by 9 returning starters. Parker Allen takes over as Qb1 after sharing snaps under center last year Rody Williams just within the week man I’ve seen huge improvements. With the connections between his receivers, he is getting the ball where it needs to be. And its a lot quicker.A dynamic wide receiving Corp provides plenty of options both in the slot and over the top.”

Expect Iowa Park to go to the air and look out for the likes of Rhody Williams, Colton Phillips and Carter sales. Guys who represented the Hawks in the 4×200 relay at the state track meet last spring. Williams thinks the passing game this year is going to be a lot better. “W’eve had a lot of guys going off to camps and working together. And we’ve got more of a quarterback-receiver connection,” Williams said. On the ground, Allen is definitely able to keep the rock and run it himself. Allen’s a versatile all-around athlete who will also play on the defensive side of the ball. A new face, Jemarr Myles will take over as running back one, Swensonhe started on JV last year.

The Iowa Park defense allowed nearly 35 points per game in their losses last season. A number that is expected to decrease — as a veteran defensive front leads the charge. Bryson McKnight and Barrett Brown are guys to watch for at the linebacker position. “Those 11, we have been playing together for a long time, and it’s finally a bunch of seniors out here and we are excited,” McKnight said. Williams should have a good triangle going this year, in and out, everyone is knowing how to play everywhere.

“That’s the foundation of who we are and what we do We have probably 7 or 8 kids that we are going to roll out on that defensive unit up front,” Swenson said.