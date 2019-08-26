Foard County fire 58 percent contained

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that has burned more than 12,000 acres of land in Foard County.

Just four days after the Copper Breaks Fire that burned more than 7,000 acres of land, emergency personnel responded to another wildfire about 5,000 acres larger.

“This is called the heel of the fire and this is where it started, and it spread, it’s just following exactly along its shape, it just spread that way North, Northwest,” Texas A&M Forest Service PIO Erin O’Connor said.

The Vivian Fire, as it is being called, started about 8 miles west of Crowell on Highway 70 last Tuesday.

Folks from across the country with the Southern Area Red Incident Mangement Team are in Texoma working diligently to continue to contain the fire.

Southern Area Red Team Operations Section Chief Mark Jamieson said the weather is a concern.

“The more wind the farther the sparks could get but the later winds allow more dust devils to develop and those can pick up a spark and then that will pull it right outside,” Jamieson said.

This fire burned more than 12,000 acres of land so far, and it could be a few days before the 250 person crew, not including the local firefighters, is able to pack up.

“They’ll be out there every day, they are going to continue maintaining those containment lines that they’ve already built with the heavy equipment as well as putting in more direct line, so getting as close to that fire edge or that black as possible,” O’Connor said.

“It may not look like much but there is still a potential for both fires to keep going,” Jamieson said.

The public is being advised not to burn on hot, dry, windy days and remain vigilant throughout this fire season.

So far, the Copper Breaks fire is 99 percent contained and the Vivian Fire is 58 percent contained.