Folks combine bending, booze for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Hive Yoga Community are hosting a hip hop beer yoga event for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The event is scheduled for Sunday from 5–7 p.m. at the Farmers Market.

Marcus “DJ MF Maniac” McGee will also be at the event along with Rheagan Ortega.

A $25 denation is required to attend the event, and this inclused an hour-long yoga class, a beer and two tickets for a goodie basket drawing.

All the proceeds will go to the United Regional Foundation/Children Miracle Network.

Yoga begins at 5:30 p.m.