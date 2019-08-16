Folks get country experience at 39th Annual Texas Ranch Round-Up

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 39th Annual Texas Ranch Round-Up kicked off Friday morning with 10 iconic ranches competing for bragging rights over the weekend. The trade show began Friday with several vendors setting up to sell just about anything to do with farming and ranching.

One artist turns her own photographs into beautiful colored pencil artwork, showing that beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder.

“The more you know the horses the easier it is to render them. Just the same as when you do people portraits or anything,” artist Kathryn Leitner said.

Leitner is working on one of her newest pieces of colored pencil artwork, a horse named Ollie.

“I use my own photographs. I go out to ranches and take pictures and in 2013 I started doing the top horse for the Texas Ranch Round-Up,” Leitner said.

Leitner uses colored pencils to make each portrait look just like the photographs shes previously taken, but it’s not an easy task.

“It’ll get a little slick if you do too many hard layers so just stay soft and keep adding strength to your picture as you go,” Leitner said.

Leitner has been painting since she was a child and years of experience has truly made her artwork come to life.

Down at the Bridwell Ag Center is where you’ll find Randy Layton with Circle Bar Ranch who’s gearing up to participate in this year’s rodeo and said that his normal everyday way of life is whats prepared him for this year’s events.

“We practice roping and doing all of that but all the events that we do for this rodeo is stuff that we do on an everyday basis. So we don’t really have to prepare very much other than just making sure that the horses and everybody is on top of their game,” Layton said.

This is Layton’s fifth year to participate in the rodeo and he said its fellowship that makes him come back year after year.

“Another thing about coming to this rodeo is because you get to see other people at other ranches that you haven’t seen in a while and see the ranch families and get to hang out with all of them,” Layton said.

Family, something that’s strong in the way of life for a cowboy, making sure this tradition lives on another 40 years.

The rodeo is set to start at 7 p.m. at the Kay Yeager Coliseum. Day passes for the events are $5 and that will get you into any event for the entire day that the pass is purchased, so bring your family out and enjoy all the festivities out here at the 39th Annual Texas Ranch Round-Up.