Food shortages at area food bank affecting local non-profit pantries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Food Bank feeds hungry people through 19 surrounding partner food agencies, such as the largest partnering agency in the area, The North Texas Pantry.

“All of us individual agencies or pantries go to the food bank to get the food that we distribute,” North Texas Pantry Board Member & Volunteer John McGee said. “If you are hungry and need food and you call the food bank, they will give you our address or another agencies’ address based on where you live.”

Each day the pantry makes runs to the food bank to supply their shelves for that day or next morning, making about four trips total with two full pallets of food at a discounted rate each trip. But like a domino effect, whenever the food bank is low on food, the pantry becomes low and has to dip deeper into their monthly budget and shop at local stores like Sam’s and Aldi’s to get groceries for their shelves.

“Typically in a month we would spend $5,000 to $6,000 on food and this previous month we spent $1,800 just with Aldi’s just to help supplement what we didn’t get from the food bank,” North Texas Pantry Board Member & Volunteer Missy Huff said.

The North Texas Pantry is only open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Though clients can only visit once a month, they provide food to over 18,000 Texomans or about 6,400 families every year. This makes any food and monetary donations critical to their mission.

“Peanut butter, beans, pasta, those are great staple items for their grocery sacks,” Huff said. “We also need just cash, just you know, monetary donations where we can use that money and go buy for our clients.”

Without those donations, the pantry will continue to depend mainly on the food bank for supplies, until their next unpredictable shortage.

If you wish to donate to the North Texas Pantry, the best way to do so is by check via mail as they update their website. You can send your check to North Texas Pantry. P.O. Box 1962 Wichita Falls, Texas 76307.