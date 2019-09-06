Football rivals turn tragedy into unity

(CNN) — Two west Texas high school rivals used tragedy to build solidarity on the football field. The teams from El Paso and Odessa were scheduled to face off on the Gridiron.

It was the first time the longtime rivals have met since both cities suffered tragic mass shootings.

Both schools exchanged special banners ahead of the game.

They were covered in messages of support and strength from students and athletes.

At the game, band members spelled out a special message on the field.

“Tonight we can show the world that hate has no place in West Texas.”