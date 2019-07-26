Football thrown over Arkansas prison fence was filled with contraband, officials say

NEWPORT, Ark. – Keeping contraband out of state prisons is a constant battle.

Just this week, the Arkansas Department of Correction says someone tossed a football over the fence at the Grimes Unit that was filled with illegal items.

“Alert correctional officers didn’t fall for the fake. They cut open the football. And hidden inside….cell phones and two kinds of drugs,” reads a Friday morning post on the ADC Facebook page.

None of it made it to the inmate population, the post continues, adding “To the officers at Grimes…great work and stay vigilant!!!.”