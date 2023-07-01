Foreign Links Around the Globe is looking for host homes.

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Food and clothes weren’t the only things you could find at the second-ever “Main Street Market” in Seymour on Saturday, July 1.

Placement season is underway for “Foreign Links Around the Globe,” or F.L.A.G., an organization that matches foreign exchange students with families in our area. Lee and Cheryl Brossette, a couple that has provided a host home for several students, were on-site to encourage others to open their homes to young people who come here to study. They also help place foreign exchange students with host families in neighboring counties.

“We’ve enjoyed it. This past year, I finally got to have daughters, and June 10th was a day I dreaded since August 10th, but we’ve had a good time, and we’ve two more young ladies coming in for the next school year,” said Lee Brossette.

