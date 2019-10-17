Former Clinics of North Texas employee on probation again for fraud case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Clinics of North Texas accounts specialist gets put on probation again after pleading in a car insurance fraud case.

Afreda Higgins-Williams, 42, pleaded to fraud over $20,000 in 89th District Court Thursday and is sentenced to three years probation.

According to records, this is the third time she has been placed on probation, once in 2000 for theft for one year and in 2002 for possession of a controlled substance for 10 years.

Higgins-Williams along with Tenesha Crathers and Travus Johnson were arrested in 2018. Police officers said they falsified and inflated medical and damage claims to the insurance company after a car accident.

An insurance investigator said they were involved in what they called a “jump in” fraud, which is when people wrongly claim they were in a car involved in an accident.

A member of the insurance company’s special investigation unit reported the claim was altered from another patient’s claim, and Johnson had never been treated at the clinic for neck and head injuries.

They also determined a fake doctor’s note was forged on stationary taken from the doctor’s office.

Clinics of North Texas then began an internal investigation which they say led to accounts specialist Afreda Williams.

The investigating police officer reported he was familiar with Higgins-Williams from past fraud investigations involving multiple victims whose personal information was taken by from her previous place of employment.

In 2001, Higgins-Williams was charged with using a computer to make fake checks used to purchase thousands of dollars of merchandise.

