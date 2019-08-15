Former KFDX Chief Meteorologist Jerry Eckhart passes away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former KFDX Chief Meteorologist, many of you will remember, has died.

Jerry Eckhart passed away on Tuesday in Cisco, at the age of 78.

He would have been 79 next Thursday.

Jerry was born in Indiahoma, in Comanche Co. between Lawton and Altus.

His weather career began in The Army back in 1959.

Then, during the 1979 tornado know as Terrible Tuesday, he was working at The National Weather Service in Wichita Falls and sent the tornado warning that saved countless lives.

Jerry was awarded the U.S. Department of Commerce’s gold medal for his work on Terrible Tuesday.

Jerry was hired at KFDX in 1982, around the same time Skip McBride came aboard.

“He was smart. He was a smart man. He knew his weather and he knew, I thought he knew how to get it across to people, which I think helped me develop my on-air personality because I watched him,” former Cheif Meteorologist Skip McBride said. “The man was very knowledgeable. Very friendly. I think I helped him a little bit and I know he helped me get settled in, and both of us were learning this particular job.” former Cheif Meteorologist Skip McBride

After leaving KFDX in 1984, Jerry was Chief Meteorologist at KTXS in Abilene until his retirement in 1994.

From there, he enjoyed being a treasure hunter. Jerry is survived by his wife, four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.