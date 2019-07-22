Former Navy SEAL climbs flag pole to fix U.S. flag

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (WCMH) — A former Navy SEAL out on a morning run in Virginia Beach this past week shimmied up a flag pole to fix a flag at the Navy SEAL monument.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Dom Raso, with the help of a friend, attempted four times to climb the pole before finally reaching the flag and securing it to the pole.

🇺🇸 flag needed to be fixed at the Navy SEAL monument this morning. After a 3.5 mile run and smoked from the previous attempts, This was my 4th attempt at trying to get up and fix the flag. Literally had to visualize what I was doing wrong and what I had to do to correct my inefficiencies in order to improve for the next attempt. I couldn’t go by this flag this morning and not give it everything I had. The gold stars on this monument and the sacrifice that has been made for all us was something I wasn’t just going to pass by. This flag pole climb reminded me about EVERYTHING in life. There has been way to grave of sacrifice for me not to try. Once I do try I have to give it my ALL for them. If I fail…honor them by trying one more time and get better every time I do it. 🇺🇸 ARMR-UP #CRUSHEVERYTHING #ISTAND #ICLIMB #honor #GodblessAmerica thanks @bamfony for the boost! The National Navy UDT SEAL Museum Posted by Dom Raso on Thursday, July 18, 2019

“Literally had to visualize what I was doing wrong and what I had to do to correct my inefficiencies in order to improve for the next attempt,” Raso wrote in the post. “I couldn’t go by this flag this morning and not give it everything I had.”

Raso wrote that the monument and the flag represented all of the sacrifices he and his fellow veterans and current servicemembers made serving the country.

“If I fail… honor them by trying one more time and get better every time I do it,” he wrote.

In a follow-up video, Raso said doing the triangle choke on the flag pole helped him make the climb.

Part 2 of fixing the 🇺🇸 flag! As long as this country continues to have great men and women willing to step up to do what is right, we will always prevail. It doesn’t take many, it just takes a determined and convicted few. I believe with all my heart and soul there is a wave of patriots in this country growing in strength and confidence each day. While we watch parts of our country fall to mainstream confusion, complacency, and ignorance, there is a few that are willing to climb or stand or do what ever it takes. The greatest way to live is by our actions. EVERY SINGLE DAY we are given an opportunity. It’s a choice. We either take it or we don’t. I would have to say my favorite part of the day given that my last video has started to go viral, is the woman I had the pleasure to meet that simply said “God bless you”. ⁣⁣“For it is God’s will that by doing good you should silence the ignorance of foolish people.” ⁣1 Peter 2:15 #thewilltofight Posted by Dom Raso on Friday, July 19, 2019

“As long as this country continues to have great men and women willing to step up to do what is right, we will always prevail,” he wrote.