Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Democratic Nevada Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Sunday.

Events will include formal arrival and departure ceremonies.

On January 12th, Senator Harry Reid will lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda.



It will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 3, 2022

Reid served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, including eight years as Senate majority leader. He was the longest-serving senator in Nevada history when he retired in 2017.

Reid’s funeral is planned for Saturday at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

Reid died last month at age 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He leaves behind his wife, Landra, and five children.