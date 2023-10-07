WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire at an abandoned nursing home.

According to Wichita Falls fire officials, shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a structure fire at the former Denver Manor nursing center on Denver Street. They found heavy smoke coming from the building and worked quickly to control the blaze.

WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett said the building has been vacant for several years and said he suspects vagrants started the fire.

Burchett said the building was boarded up but accessible through holes. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

