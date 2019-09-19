Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The former owner of the old Outskirts nightclub has been sentenced in a stalking case in which threatening texts and voice mails were sent to his ex-girlfriend, and a tracking device placed on her car.

Jerry Lynn Bradshaw, 64, had a felony stalking charge reduced to misdemeanor harassment and is sentenced to 30 days in jail for that charge, and also for a misdemeanor of unlawfully installing a tracking device.

Bradshaw was arrested in Archer County last April.

The victim contacted police to report Bradshaw was following her to and from work.

She said she ended their relationship over his demands to quit spending so much time with her children.

She said he began sending emails, texts and voicemail that were vulgar and threatening.

She said she feared for her life and set up cameras at her home and on her car.

Police say they looked at eight videos of Bradshaw outside her house, six videos of his vehicle following her and 76 texts or emails, including one email to her family in which had explicit sexual content.

A friend of Bradshaw’s told police she noticed he was getting constant alerts on his phone and he told her he had a GPS tracker on the victim’s vehicle.

Police searched that vehicle and say they found the tracker attached to the frame.