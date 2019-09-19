Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The former owner of the old Outskirts nightclub has been sentenced in a stalking case in which threatening texts and voice mails were sent to his ex-girlfriend, and a tracking device placed on her car.

Jerry Lynn Bradshaw, 64, had a felony stalking charge reduced to misdemeanor harassment and is sentenced to 30 days in jail for that charge, and also for a misdemeanor of unlawfully installing a tracking device.

Bradshaw was arrested in Archer County last April.

The victim contacted police to report Bradshaw was following her to and from work.

She said she ended their relationship over his demands to quit spending so much time with her children.

She said he began sending emails, texts and voicemail that were vulgar and threatening.

She said she feared for her life and set up cameras at her home and on her car.

Police say they looked at eight videos of Bradshaw outside her house, six videos of his vehicle following her and 76 texts or emails, including one email to her family in which had explicit sexual content.

A friend of Bradshaw’s told police she noticed he was getting constant alerts on his phone and he told her he had a GPS tracker on the victim’s vehicle.

Police searched that vehicle and say they found the tracker attached to the frame.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-19-19"

Wally is Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wally is Back"

What the Tech: Sign in with Apple

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Sign in with Apple"

City of Bowie receives grant to fix drainage damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Bowie receives grant to fix drainage damage"

Sandy Hook PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandy Hook PSA"

City View teacher wins contest, looks to start new art program

Thumbnail for the video titled "City View teacher wins contest, looks to start new art program"

New Bowie business promises exercise classes, entertainment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Bowie business promises exercise classes, entertainment"

Meals on Wheels husband-wife team urge others to help program short on volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels husband-wife team urge others to help program short on volunteers"

Hospice of Wichita falls fall volunteer classes begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Wichita falls fall volunteer classes begin"

Livestrong at the Y offers physical, mental strength to cancer survivors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Livestrong at the Y offers physical, mental strength to cancer survivors"

Altus woman pleads in malnourishment death of father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus woman pleads in malnourishment death of father"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News