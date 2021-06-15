Former President Trump, Governor Abbott to visit Southern Border

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 07: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to reporters while hosting Texas Governor Greg Abbott about what his state has done to restart business during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Oval Office at the White House May 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. Abbott’s approval rating is 54% during the pandemic and Trump’s is 46%, according to a Nexstar Media Group/Emerson College poll released on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Former President Donald Trump announced that he accepted Governor Greg Abbott’s invitation to visit the Southern Border by the end of the month.

“We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world,” Trump stated on a social media platform.

The former president added that he hopes his visit to the border will “shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation.”

Trump stated they plan to visit the Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30. No other information is available at this time.

On Tuesday, Abbott announced he will speak along with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Phelan regarding the border wall on Wednesday, June 16 in Austin.