WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former tire store manager pleads guilty today, January 27, to theft of thousands of dollars of tires from the store.

Skyler Hilbers pleaded to theft of $30,000-$150,000. His original charge was theft greater than $300,000.

The court records alleged he stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory from T&W Tire on Jacksboro Highway in 2018 and 2019.

The thefts came to light when a store official discovered 50 tires were missing and inventory records had been falsified. Losses of inventory or case was estimated at about $386,000.

Facebook also listed Hilbers with Hilbers Tire in Archer City.