Former Wichita Co. probation office lab tech charged with sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who allegedly abused his position of authority at the Wichita County adult probation office was arrested last Monday.

Texas rangers were brought in to investigate allegations into the former lab technician dating back to 2016.

According to the complaint, 35-year-old Mark Daniel Wilson was charged with sexual assault.

The adult victim told rangers he asked for Wilson’s assistance in passing his mandated urinalysis test because he feared he was going to fail.

After reading messages between the two, the ranger believes Wilson abused his position to persuade the victim into performing sex acts in order to pass his drug tests.