WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Celebration of life for former pilot, Gary Windle Jones, scheduled on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Dutton Funeral Home.

An interment with full military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery

Gary W. Jones was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on October 6, 1935, to Windle George and Violet Jones of Kamay. Jones graduated from Valley View High School in Valley View Texas. While in service, Gary graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, FL, with a BS in Aeronautical Science. Gary married the love of his life, Shirley U. Whitsitt, on September 26, 1953.

Jones was an FAA Certified Helicopter Flight Instructor and one of the eldest. He was currently licensed through January of 2023.

After retiring from military service, he served several local communities as City Manager in Electra, TX, Holliday, TX, Seymour, TX, and Burkburnett, TX.

Jones helped Channel 3 for many years as a pilot.

The funeral home for Jones services is located at 300 E Cash St, Iowa Park, TX.