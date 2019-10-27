Fort Belknap Days keep history alive in Texoma

It’s about putting a face to the picture, visualizing history for all ages and making sure they have fun while doing it.

FORT BELKNAP (KFDX/KJTL) — History is coming alive in Texoma as Fort Belknap showcases what it was like to live in the 1800s.

They had 85 living historians from all over the state for Fort Belknap Days.

It’s hard to imagine what Fort Belknap looked like when it was established in 1851.

“My youngest daughter, I haven’t seen her since this morning, she’s running around here with a prairie dress on, barefoot, milking cows and washing dishes,” Fort Belknap Director Jim Hammond said.

That’s what Fort Belknap Days are for, showing what life was like during those times.

“To actually talk with somebody who is representing a historical figure from the past, you get a deeper knowledge of the idea or the person then you do just reading a book, or watching a documentary,” Hammond said.

“I’d say from a scale from one to 10, I’d say 10,” Northwest Texas Council scout Libby Harp said.

It doesn’t come together in the blink of an eye, close to 300 Northwest Texas Council boy and girl scouts are camping out all weekend to help around the Fort, putting their skills to the test.

“Leatherwork, they’re making patches, beadwork, they’re making necklaces and strings for their walking sticks, we have candle making, they’re earning their Texas Merit Badge, they have archery, they have slingshots, they have a ham radio station set up so there’s plenty for everybody to do,” Troop 1 scoutmaster Lonnie Hare said.

Activities are endless and curiosity is evident.

“I absolutely love having kids running around out here and the questions that they ask, it’s always a how or a why, it’s never a what, it’s always how did they do that or why did they do it,” Hammond said.

Going back in time to make history come alive and capturing the minds of kids growing up in the 21st century.

Hammond said this event keeps getting larger each year.

He encourages everyone to come visit the museum and learn about the history of Fort Belknap.

