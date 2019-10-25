Fort Belknap open to the public October 25 & 26

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can see history come alive Friday with 19th-century demonstrations at the annual Fort Belknap Days.

You’ll be able to walk among soldiers from military posts across the state, witness artillery demonstrations from a full battery, and also experience frontier life firsthand.

You’ll see blacksmith-ing, spinning, weaving, candle making, and much more.

It’s all from the Texas Revolution, through the Civil War and Indian Wars, to the Spanish- American War and turn of the century.

Friday is education day, with all schools welcome, and an Officer’s Ball tonight.

Then, Saturday is public day.

There is no fee, and vendors will be on site.

For a list of what you can expect and when at Fort Belknap, just south of Newcastle, click here, here and here.