Fort Belknap open to the public October 25 & 26

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can see history come alive Friday with 19th-century demonstrations at the annual Fort Belknap Days.

You’ll be able to walk among soldiers from military posts across the state, witness artillery demonstrations from a full battery, and also experience frontier life firsthand.

You’ll see blacksmith-ing, spinning, weaving, candle making, and much more.

It’s all from the Texas Revolution, through the Civil War and Indian Wars, to the Spanish- American War and turn of the century.

Friday is education day, with all schools welcome, and an Officer’s Ball tonight.

Then, Saturday is public day.

There is no fee, and vendors will be on site.

For a list of what you can expect and when at Fort Belknap, just south of Newcastle, click here, here and here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thomas Allison indecency with child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Allison indecency with child"

Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour"

Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate"

What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Dark web, stolen information"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities"

WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII veteran, former WF firefighter celebrates 100th birthday"

Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Take-Back Day offers folks the opportunity to properly dispose of unused medication"

Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested for allegedly violating probation on conviction threatening to stab mother, bathe her in own blood"

Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man remains in Wichita Co. jail after failing to appear for drug charge"

Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges"

Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Stitt visits Lawton residents to discuss safety, state improvements"