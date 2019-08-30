Fort Belknap renovates grapevine structure to preserve fruits of their labor

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After a long time coming, the Fort Belknap arbor structure is getting an update.

The almost 80-year-old structure that holds grapevines is being renovated to preserve its history and function.

In January, half of the structure was taken down and this week the Young County Commissioners have approved the new structure.

It will look similar, but all poles will be reinforced with concrete footing and it will include more electrical outlets.

Fort Belknap director Jim Hammond said the structure is special.

“Once we get it completely done is to get its own historical marker put on there, one of the reasons being not just because of the history of the families coming underneath here but the size of the vines, one of our vines is over 6.5 feet around,” Hammond said.

Fort Belknap officials are also working to improve the museum. Including new display cases with uniforms in chronological order to tell the history of the fort.