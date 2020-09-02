Fort Hood Leadership Changing Tomorrow

Killeen, TX- The leadership at Fort Hood will be changing hands, starting tomorrow.

Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command announced that Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV will formally assume duties as deputy commanding general for operations of III Corps and acting senior commander of Fort Hood on Sept. 2nd.

This previously-scheduled change in leadership will enable continuity of command as III Corps returns from its role leading the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

Maj. Gen. Richardson previously served as FORSCOM’s director of operations from 2019-2020, and was selected in March 2020 by the Department of the Army to serve as the next DCG for III Corps.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will continue to serve as the deputy commanding general for support and will remain at Fort Hood to assist with the reintegration of III Corps as they return from their mission supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Efflandt was scheduled to become the new commander for the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss in El Paso. The Army will name a new commander for that position later this week.

The Army also announced that Garrett will appoint Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, and one of the Army’s most senior commanders to lead an in-depth investigation into the chain of command actions related to Spc. Vanessa Guillen.