FORT SILL OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill brass suspended after alleged hunting violations.

According to Army Spokeswoman, Cynthia O. Smith, Commanding General of the U.S. Army training and doctrine command, has suspended Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper from his position as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, pending the outcome of a department of the army inspector general investigation.

Website www.military.com reported it is over allegations of repeated violations of hunting rules on the post.

According to the report, Major General Kenneth Kamper was suspended from duty during an inspector general investigation into his conduct.

According to military.com, two army officials with direct knowledge of the situation, complaints revolve around Kamper allegedly not getting approval properly, and not abiding by local rules.