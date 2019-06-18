Lawton mayor speaks on Fort Sill housing for 1,400 migrant children

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) The mayor of Lawton has a direct timeline on when unaccompanied minors will be housed at Fort Sill.

Because the Trump Administration is running out of space to house migrant children who arrive at the southern border without a parent or legal guardian.

As many as 1,400 children could be housed at a facility on post starting next month. Lawton Mayor Stan Booker said the children will be there during the months of July, August, and September.

Mayor Booker sent the following statement regarding the matter:

“Since 1901 our community has risen to the occasion in whatever way possible to support our Fort Sill in whatever the mission that has been assigned by the department of the army and the federal government.”

Booker also said the children will be welcomed in the Lawton community.